Delhi shooting: Son killed, father critically injured after gunmen open fire in suspected gang war

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident, one person was killed and two others left injured after armed assailants entered a residential home and opened fire in Delhi’s Bawana area. The bullet injuries left the son dead and his father in a critical condition. A young man standing outside a nearby shop was also struck by a bullet.

Following the incident, several police units quickly arrived and secured the area. Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami, also came to assess the situation. Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the suspect.

Preliminary investigation suggests the attack may be linked to a gang war, although police are probing the case from all possible angles.

Bawana man killed over property dispute; accused arrested

A 24-year-old man was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with a murder that took place earlier this month in outer north Delhi’s Bawana area. The accused, identified as Yogi alias Devraj Dabas, is a resident of Pooth Khurd village.

Police said the incident occurred on March 8 near Raj Vatika, where the victim, Bhupender alias Bholu (24), was allegedly shot dead. According to officials, a PCR call alerted them about a man being shot at the location. When the police team arrived, they found Bhupender lying unconscious near a scooter with a gunshot injury.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case was registered soon after, and an investigation was launched.

During the probe, police gathered information about the movement of one of the suspects. Acting on this input, a team set up a trap and arrested Yogi from the Chhawla bus stand in the Najafgarh area on Saturday.

During questioning, the accused reportedly revealed that he, along with his associates Nikhil, Sumit and a juvenile, had confronted Bhupender near Raj Vatika. Police said that Yogi and Nikhil allegedly opened fire on the victim due to an ongoing dispute over property.

Officials added that the juvenile involved has already been apprehended, while another accused, Sumit, is still absconding. Efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest him.