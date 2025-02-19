Why was Rekha Gupta picked as Chief Minister? Seven key factors that made her Delhi CM Delhi new CM Rekha Gupta: Rekha Gupta is the first time MLA from Shalimar Bagh. The BJP has returned to power in Delhi after over 27 years, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Delhi new CM Rekha Gupta: First-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rekha Gupta is all set to become the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. The 50-year-old legislator from Shalimar Bagh was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting on Wednesday.

The new Delhi government with Gupta as chief minister and her council of ministers will be sworn in at a grand ceremony in Ramlila Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries on Thursday afternoon. Let's know about the factors that played an important role in making her the next CM of Delhi.

Seven key factors that made Rekha Gupta Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta belongs to the Baniya community, a crucial part of BJP's core vote bank. By selecting her as CM, the party has sent a strong message to its traditional supporters. The second key factor in Rekha Gupta's favor is that she is a woman. With women constituting half of India's population, they are often regarded as Narendra Modi's silent supporters, and many have now begun openly endorsing him as their preferred leader. By appointing a woman as Delhi's Chief Minister, the BJP has strategically reinforced its commitment to women's empowerment, sending a strong message to female voters. Rekha Gupta represents the middle class, having secured victory from Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, a constituency known for its predominantly middle-class population. This demographic has historically been one of the BJP's strongest support bases, making her leadership a strategic choice for the party. The fourth key factor that contributed to Rekha Gupta's rise as Delhi's Chief Minister is her strong ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Like BJP organisational structure, she holds significant influence within the Sangh. Her association with the RSS dates back to her childhood, highlighting her deep-rooted ideological alignment and longstanding connection with the organisation. At 50 years old, Rekha Gupta is relatively young and has the potential to lead Delhi for an extended period if given the opportunity. Rekha Gupta began her political journey in 1992 at Daulat Ram College and was elected President of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in 1996. This early experience in student politics helped shape her leadership skills. Having served as a councilor from North Pitampura (2007-2012) and later as the Mayor of South Delhi MCD, she has significant on-ground administrative experience, which further strengthened her case for the top post in Delhi.

These seven key factors significantly contributed to Rekha Gupta’s appointment as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Rekha Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dixit and Atishi.

Following the announcement of her name, celebrations erupted outside her residence, with supporters and family members rejoicing. The atmosphere was filled with cheerful slogans, sweet distributions, and grand fireworks, marking the momentous occasion.

