Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta, other BJP leaders to meet LG Saxena to stake claim to form government

New Delhi CM: Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta along with other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today at 8:50 pm to stake claim to form government in the national capital.

Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting. The party has returned to power in Delhi after over 26 years. Gupta will be the next chief minister of Delhi and will take the oath of office at the Ramlila Ground on Thursday.

Who is Rekha Gupta?

Rekha Gupta, a seasoned BJP leader, has carved a strong political trajectory, starting from Delhi University student politics to holding key positions in the party. A three-time councillor and former mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Gupta has been an influential figure in Delhi’s civic administration.

Her political acumen was put to the test in 2022 when the BJP fielded her as the party’s mayoral candidate against AAP’s Shelly Oberoi in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Despite the outcome, her stature within the party continued to rise. Currently serving as the National Vice President of the BJP Mahila Morcha, she has also held the crucial position of general secretary in the Delhi BJP.

Gupta's political journey began during her college days at Daulat Ram College, where she made a mark as the President of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in the 1996-97 session. Her transition into mainstream politics was gradual, and she secured her first electoral victory in 2007 as a councillor from North Pitampura.

