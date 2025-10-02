Weather update: Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR on Dusshera, stalling Raavan Dahan Weather update: Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR on Dusshera, stalling Raavan Dahan

New Delhi:

The festive mood in Delhi-NCR was somewhat dampened on Thursday as heavy rainfall lashed parts of the region on Dussehra and stalled Raavan Dahan, as multiple places with effigies got drenched.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy weather over Delhi-NCR throughout the week, which is seen as relief from the recent high temperatures and humid conditions. Overcast skies are likely on October 3, 4, and 5, with another spell of heavy rain possible on October 6 as dark clouds return.

Dusshera celebrations stalled

Raavan effigies got drenched and fell on the ground at multiple places in the national capital, while people attending the Vijay Dashmi events were seen taking shelter.

Visuals from the Lav Kush Ramlila in old Delhi showed people taking shelter under chairs, hoardings, and covers to protect themselves from the rain in the backdrop of effigies.

Delhi weekly weather forecast

October 2: Maximum 37°C, minimum 25°C, 64% chance of rain with passing showers

October 3: Maximum 34°C, minimum 25°C, 47% chance of isolated thunderstorms

October 4-5: Maximum 35°C, minimum 24-25°C, mostly sunny with late showers expected

Respite from heat

On Tuesday morning, Delhi-NCR received heavy rain with gusty winds, providing relief from the hot and humid weather. While the rainfall improved comfort levels, it also led to traffic jams and waterlogging in several parts of Delhi and surrounding areas.