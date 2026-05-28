Weather update: Delhi to get respite from scorching heat as IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms from today

New Delhi:

Amid ongoing blistering heatwave, the national capital is likely to get big relief from the scorching heat as the weather office has predicted thunderstorm along with rain from Thursday to Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) department's forecast, thunderstorms along with rain is likely from May 28 to May 31, while cloudy skies are expected on June 1 and June 2.

Delhi records minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius

The city on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above the season's average, according to the IMD. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 43 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 199, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Check air quality in Delhi

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Earlier this week, the national capital recorded its warmest night for the month of May in nearly 14 years on Monday as the minimum temperature settled at 32.4 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees above the season's normal.

The last time the minimum temperature was higher in this month was on May 26, 2012, when it was recorded at 32.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city had witnessed similar conditions earlier this month as the minimum temperature stood at 31.9 degrees Celsius on May 21 this year, the IMD data showed.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature recorded at Palam was 30.5 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above normal,Lodi Road 30 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees above normal, Ridge 30.6 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees above normal, and Ayanagar 32 degrees Celsius, 5.3 degrees above normal.

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Delhi swelters under intense heat as mercury touches 43.6°C; IMD issues yellow alert for next 3 days