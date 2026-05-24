Delhi swelters under intense heat as mercury touches 43.6°C; IMD issues yellow alert for next 3 days

New Delhi:

Delhi continued to reel under intense summer heat as temperatures stayed well above normal levels across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature climbed to 43.6°C, which is around 3.4°C higher than the seasonal average. Night temperatures also remained uncomfortable, with the minimum settling at 28.4°C, about two degrees above normal.

Several parts of Delhi-NCR recorded even higher readings during the day. The Ridge and Aya Nagar were among the hottest locations, both touching 44.6°C. Other areas also saw extreme heat, with Lodhi Road at 43.8°C, Palam at 43.7°C, and Safdarjung at 43.6°C.

According to IMD observations, most weather stations reported temperatures between 2.3°C and 4.8°C above normal, indicating heatwave-like conditions across the capital. Nighttime temperatures also remained elevated, with Safdarjung recording 28.7°C, Ridge 27.2°C, Palam 27.6°C, Lodhi Road 26.8°C, and Aya Nagar 26.3°C.

Yellow alert for next three days

The weather office has issued a yellow alert, warning of strong surface winds along with heatwave conditions likely during the afternoon and evening over the next three days. Forecasts suggest that daytime temperatures may hover around 44°C, while nights could remain close to 30°C.

National capital reels under poor air

Humidity levels varied between 37 per cent and 18 per cent during the day, making the hot and dry conditions more uncomfortable for residents. Meanwhile, air quality in the capital also worsened, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 205 at 4 pm, placing it in the ‘poor’ category as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

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