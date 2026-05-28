Two elderly women found dead at Delhi home, no external injury marks on bodies

New Delhi:

Two elderly women were found dead inside their home in the New Rajinder Nagar area of Central Delhi on Thursday morning, prompting an investigation by police into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

According to the Delhi Police, information about a foul smell coming from House No. R-852 was received around 10:30 am. The alert was raised by a domestic help who works in the porch area of the house and had returned after being absent for two days.

Women found lying on floor

Upon receipt of the information, the Investigating Officer (IO), along with staff, reached the spot and found two elderly women, identified as Chandra Kanta, aged around 80 years, and Saroj Bala, also around 80 years old, lying unconscious inside a room of the house. One body was found on a bed, while the other was lying on the floor.

Officials said a strong foul smell was emanating from the house, following which the gate had to be broken open to gain entry.

Police rule out foul play for now

During the inspection, police found no signs of forced entry, ransacking, or disturbance inside the single-storey house, which reportedly has four entry points.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the two women had been living together at the residence for a long time. Saroj Bala was unmarried, while Chandra Kanta was her sister-in-law. Police sources said one of the women was suffering from asthma.

The Crime Team, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, and the CAT ambulance were called to the spot. Both women were declared dead after examination.

"No external injury marks have been found on either of the bodies. During preliminary inspection and enquiry from neighbours, no foul play has come to notice at this stage; however, all possible angles are being thoroughly examined," Delhi Police said.

The bodies have been sent to RML Hospital for post-mortem proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem report. Further investigation is underway.

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