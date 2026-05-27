Man with criminal record shot dead in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas; police launch probe

New Delhi:

A 23-year-old man with a criminal record was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Tuesday evening, said police. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Raja Mevati, also known by the aliases Akki and Aakib. Police said several criminal cases were registered against the deceased.

According to officials, the firing incident took place around 8 pm in the Khajuri Khas area. The assailants allegedly opened fire at Raja, with at least three rounds being fired during the attack.

After receiving information about the shooting, police rushed to the spot and found that the injured man had already been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by a PCR van. "On reaching the hospital, the victim was declared brought dead by the attending doctor," police said.

Police launch probe

Police have registered a case under relevant sections at Khajuri Khas Police Station.

A forensic team visited the crime scene and collected evidence. Investigators are probing the case from multiple angles, including personal enmity and possible gang rivalry.

Police said multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused. CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being examined as part of the investigation.

Student out with female friend shot in Amar Colony

Earlier, a 10th-grade student was shot twice in South Delhi’s Amar Colony following a heated argument at a local food point. The victim, a student of the prestigious Blue Bells School, was reportedly dining with a female classmate when an argument broke out with three young men seated nearby. According to police sources, the verbal altercation quickly escalated, culminating in gunfire around 7:30 pm.

The boy who got the shooting carried out is also a 10th-grade student of Blue Bells School. He had brought the other two people along with him. This incident was allegedly carried out due to a love affair. Both the injured boy and his friend are minors.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the victim was eating at the eatery along with his friend. During this time, a group of boys passed by their table, and one of them brushed against the victim’s chair. The victim objected to the act, leading to a brief exchange between them.

Thereafter, the group left the spot but returned 4–5 minutes later. On their return, one of the boys allegedly opened fire at the victim, discharging a single round before fleeing from the scene along with the others. No other person sustained any injury in the incident.

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