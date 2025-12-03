Two Delhi University colleges get bomb threat emails, police teams rushed The bomb squad and Delhi Police reached the sites immediately. So far, no suspects have been identified.

New Delhi:

Panic erupted at two Delhi University colleges on Wednesday after bomb threats were reportedly sent via email. The threats targeted Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College.

The bomb squad and Delhi Police reached the sites immediately. However, no suspicious objects have so far been recovered.

Bomb threat compels Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight’s emergency landing

Earlier on Tuesday, a Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai over a hoax bomb threat. The flight 6E1234, operated by an Airbus A321neo aircraft, landed safely at 7:45 am, PTI reported citing the sources.

"Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E1234, which was diverted here due to a bomb threat e-mail received at the Hyderabad airport, at 6.33 am Tuesday," he added.

The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) at Hyderabad airport classified the threat as “specific,” according to officials.

IndiGo, while not providing further details, stated that it promptly alerted the appropriate authorities in line with standard procedures.

"A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E1234 operating from Kuwait to Hyderabad on December 2, due to which the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai," the airline spokesperson said.