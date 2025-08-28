Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held after encounter in Delhi; both sons of US-based gangster Harry Boxer Both these criminals are sons of US-based gangster Harry Boxer, against whom more than half a dozen cases are registered.

New Delhi:

Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang were arrested in an encounter with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in New Ashok Nagar area of the national capital in a late-night operation, said officials on Thursday.

The Special Cell had received inputs about their movement in the New Ashok Nagar area and laid a trap to apprehend them. When the police tried to intercept, the duo opened fire on the team. In retaliatory action, police shot one of the accused in the leg before overpowering both and taking them into custody.

Arrested criminals are sons of US-based gangster Harry Boxer

According to sources, the accused have been identified as Kartik Jakhar and Kavish, sons of US-based gangster Harry Boxer, against whom more than half a dozen cases are registered.

Earlier, two wanted robbers named Raju alias Kangaroo and Ravi alias Gotia were injured during a police encounter in Keshavpuram area of ​​Delhi. According to Delhi Police, a robbed mobile phone was recovered from Ravi during the operation. Both suspects were immediately taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Four, including two history-sheeters arrested

Meanwhile, three people were arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with a firing at a man in the East Vinod Nagar area in a dispute involving money, police said on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Toshin Malik alias Ajju, 27, Prashant, 19, Usman, 21, and a 15-year-old boy, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said that the incident took place on August 25, when three people stopped Sanjay Chawla near his house and opened fire on him.

One of the attackers, Prashant, fired the shot from a country-made pistol that narrowly missed Chawla and hit a nearby door, the officer said. It was later revealed that the firing was done as a consequence of a dispute between Chawala's son and Malik, who orchestrated the attack.

Also Read: Who is Mayank Singh, the gangster linked to Bishnoi gang, extradited from Azerbaijan?

Also Read: Manisha murder case: Bishnoi gang issues threat, warns of 'killer's death' if Haryana Police fail