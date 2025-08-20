Manisha murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi gang issues threat, warns of 'killer's death' if Haryana Police fail Manisha murder case: In a major twist, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has become involved in the case, issuing an online statement. The post, allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Dhillon, warned that if the Haryana Police failed to bring justice, the gang would take matters into its own hands.

Bhiwani:

The brutal murder of 19-year-old teacher Manisha in Haryana’s Bhiwani has triggered widespread anger and protests. According to reports, Manisha went missing on August 11 (Monday) after visiting a nursing college for admission inquiries following her school hours. Two days later, on August 13 (Wednesday), her body was found abandoned in a field in Bhiwani, leading to public unrest and demands for swift justice.

In response, the Haryana government has announced that the case will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure a thorough probe.

Bishnoi gang enters the picture

In a dramatic turn, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has now entered the case, releasing a threatening post online. The post, attributed to Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Dhillon, warned that if the Haryana Police fails to deliver justice, their gang will ensure the murderer is killed.

Both the Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gangs appear to be using the high-profile Manisha case to demonstrate their dominance and influence in Haryana.

Claim of overseas killing in Canada

The situation intensified further when Goldy Dhillon, a Bishnoi associate currently based in Canada, also claimed responsibility in the same post for the killing of Sonu Chhatha in Brampton, Canada.

According to Dhillon, Chhatha was eliminated because he was allegedly involved in the conspiracy to murder MP Dhanua, a close aide of Bishnoi, and was also using Lawrence’s name to extort money.

Growing concerns over law and order

This latest development has not only escalated tensions in Haryana but also raised alarms over the growing reach of organised gangs. With Lawrence Bishnoi currently lodged in jail and Goldy Dhillon operating from abroad, authorities fear the situation could fuel further gang rivalries and law-and-order challenges.

Bhiwani teacher murder case to be probed by CBI: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Wednesday that the state government will hand over the Bhiwani teacher murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He emphasised that both the state administration and the police are working with “full seriousness and transparency” to ensure justice for 19-year-old Manisha and her family.

Taking to X, CM Saini wrote that he is personally monitoring the case reports and remains committed to securing justice for the young victim.

Family’s demand leads to CBI probe

Responding to demands from Manisha’s family and villagers, the Chief Minister confirmed that the case will now be transferred to the CBI for an impartial and thorough investigation. “Full justice will be ensured in this matter,” Saini assured. The development comes after protests were held in Bhiwani, where locals pressed strongly for a central investigation into the killing.