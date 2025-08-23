Who is Mayank Singh, the gangster linked to Bishnoi gang, extradited from Azerbaijan? Mayank Singh has more than 50 cases registered against him. Because of this, he fled India, but continued to threaten businessmen and run an extortion racket. This brought him under the lens of the Interpol, which placed him on its Red Corner Notice list.

Ranchi:

Gangster Mayank Singh was extradited from Azerbaijan's Baku by the anti-terror squad (ATS) of the Jharkhand Police on Saturday. Singh alia Sunil Meena has registered over 50 cases against him in Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab and other states. He will now be produced in the Ramgarh court, where the police will seek his remand.

"We have extradited him from Baku, Azerbaijan. This is the first successful extradition in the history of Jharkhand police, and we hope that the remaining criminals who are based out of the country will also be extradited or deported very soon," ATS SP Rishav Kumar Jha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Who is Mayank Singh alias Sunil Meena?

Singh has more than 50 cases registered against him. Because of this, he fled India, but continued to threaten businessmen and run an extortion racket. This brought him under the lens of the Interpol, which placed him on its Red Corner Notice list.

In October 2024, he was apprehended in Azerbaijan's Datu. Notably, he is not the first gangster from India to be extradited from Azerbaijan. In 2024, Sanjeev Kumar alias Harsh was extradited from Azerbaijan's Baku.

What about Singh's links with the Bishnoi gang?

The Jharkhand Police believes that Singh has close links with gangster Aman Sahu, and he has also maintained links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, helping them coordinate inter-state operations. In 2024, the Jharkhand Police also apprehended four shooters from Sahu's gang.

Using codenames for their operations and identities, these shooters were executing operations of the Bishnoi and Sahu gangs on the instructions of the Singh, the Jharkhand Police believes.

"Prima facie, he appears to be a point of contact between Aman Sahu and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. We will interrogate him and get all the details as to what kind of relations the two gangs are having in the prison," ANI quoted Jha as saying.