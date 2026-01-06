Three people killed in fire at DMRC staff quarters in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar According to the fire department, they received a call at 2:39 am regarding a fire in the residential quarters of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

New Delhi:

At least three people, including a man and his 10-year-old daughter, were killed early Tuesday morning after a tragic fire broke out at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) staff quarters in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar. The Delhi Fire Services received a call in this regard at 2:39 AM reporting a blaze involving household items inside DMRC staff quarters. The fire broke out on the second floor of the residential building.

“Three people belonging to the same family died following a fire incident at a Delhi Metro staff quarter in the Adarsh ​​Nagar area of ​​Delhi. According to the fire department, they received a call at 2:39 am regarding a fire in the residential quarters of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Six fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene. The deceased have been identified as Ajay, 42, Neelam, 38, and their daughter Janhvi, 10. Police are investigating the incident,” Delhi Fire Service said.

The DFS said six fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the location to bring the situation under control. Soon after extinguishing the flames, the fire brigade team entered the flat where they found charred bodies of three family members.

The Delhi Fire Department confirmed that the fire broke out in a room filled with household items where three bodies were discovered. During the operation, a firefighter named Rakesh sustained a hand injury.

Police launched an official probe to determine the cause of the fire, and a further investigation is currently underway.