Temperature dips as overnight rain lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD issues warning of more showers During the morning hours, surface winds are expected to blow from the north-northeast at speeds of up to 15 kmph. The rainfall and winds are likely to improve air quality temporarily, though humidity levels may rise.

New Delhi:

Several parts of Delhi and the surrounding NCR region woke up to light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday morning, following overnight showers. Early hours were marked by a thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds, reaching speeds between 30 and 40 kmph.

The sudden change in weather led to cooler conditions in many areas, though the overall temperature trend is expected to remain slightly above normal. According to the forecast, the minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to stay close to the usual average for this time of year. However, the maximum temperature could rise 1 to 2 degrees Celsius above normal levels.

IMD issues alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for showers in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad. Gurugram and Faridabad were placed under a yellow warning.

AQI improves in Delhi NCR

The weather in Delhi is expected to gradually change from October 7 to 12. At the beginning of the week, i.e., on October 7, light to moderate rain with cloudy skies will make the weather pleasant. On this day, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 28°C and the minimum around 20°C.

Temperature to slightly rise after October 9

From October 8, the rain will stop, and partly cloudy skies are expected, along with a slight rise in temperature. On October 9 and 10, the weather will remain clear with stable temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

On October 11, the maximum temperature may rise to 33°C. By the end of the week, on October 12, the minimum temperature will slightly increase to 22°C, but the maximum will remain steady at 33°C, with clear skies throughout the day.