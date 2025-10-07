Live Delhi-NCR weather: Overnight showers bring chill in national capital; IMD issues alert for Noida, Gurugram Delhi-NCR weather LIVE: According to the IMD, Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad are under an orange alert, whereas Gurugram and Faridabad have been placed under a yellow warning.

New Delhi:

Parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas experienced intermittent rainfall through the early hours of Tuesday, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for the national capital. The fresh spell of rain has also brought a pleasant chill in the capital, as temperatures dropped to 21.8 degrees Celsius as of 2:30 am IST. According to the IMD's nowcast around 4:30 am, all districts of Delhi were under the orange alert. Nearby cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, were also under orange alert, while Haryana's Gurugram and Faridabad were placed under a yellow warning.