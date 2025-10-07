Advertisement
  3. Delhi-NCR weather: Overnight showers bring chill in national capital; IMD issues alert for Noida, Gurugram

Representative image
Representative image Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
New Delhi:

Parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas experienced intermittent rainfall through the early hours of Tuesday, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for the national capital. The fresh spell of rain has also brought a pleasant chill in the capital, as temperatures dropped to 21.8 degrees Celsius as of 2:30 am IST. According to the IMD's nowcast around 4:30 am, all districts of Delhi were under the orange alert. Nearby cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, were also under orange alert, while Haryana's Gurugram and Faridabad were placed under a yellow warning.

 

 

Live updates :Delhi-NCR weather

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Light showers, cloudy weather in Delhi

    Delhi is experiencing light showers and cloudy skies, bringing relief from the recent warm and humid conditions. Here's the latest visuals from the Akshardham Temple area. 

     

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi-NCR to see rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms today

    The capital and surrounding areas are expected to experience rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms today. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Delhi until 8 am today. During this period, isolated areas may experience thunderstorms and strong winds. A yellow alert has been issued for Gurugram and Faridabad, where light to moderate rain is expected. An orange alert has also been issued for Noida and Ghaziabad, where moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is expected. Strong winds up to 40 kmph are also expected.

     

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rain lashes parts of national capital Delhi

    Rain lashes parts of national capital. Here's the latest visuals from the Janpath area.

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi rain forecast

    For the upcoming days, cloudy skies with moderate rain are forecast due to the western disturbance. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 28 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively. On Monday from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, the city's Safdarjung weather station recorded 3.4 mm of rainfall. Other stations reported similar figures, with Palam recording 3.2 mm and Ridge 3.7 mm of rainfall.

  • 7:21 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Why sudden change in weather in Delhi?

    According to the IMD, the showers were triggered by a western disturbance affecting the northern plains. The department also noted that fresh snowfall in the Himalayan region is likely to push temperatures down further in the coming days. On Monday, under cloudy skies, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, 7.7 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below normal.

  • 7:19 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Temperature drops in Delhi-NCR

    The continuous rainfall has led to dip in temperatures as Delhi's temperatures dropped to 21.8 degrees Celsius as of 2:30 am IST. The cool spell is expected to continue, with temperatures likely to fall further in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, fresh snowfall in the Himalayas is expected to further lower temperatures in the capital.

     

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    IMD issue yellow alert for Gurugram and Faridabad

    The IMD has issued yellow alert for Gurugram and Faridabad, according to the nowcast viewed on IMD's website at around 4:30 am on Tuesday.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    IMD issue orange alert for Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad

    The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi Noida and Ghaziabad, according to the nowcast viewed on IMD's website at around 4:30 am on Tuesday.

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi-NCR witnesses light to moderate rain

    The national capital experienced a few spells of light to moderate rain at many places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph during the early morning hours on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi Rain Delhi NCR Rains Delhi Weather Delhi Weather Today Weather Update Live Update
