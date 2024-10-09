Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Tata Power-DDL issues safety appeal in Delhi ahead of Dussehra celebrations

Tata Power-DDL issues safety appeal in Delhi ahead of Dussehra celebrations

Tata Power-DDL is running mass awareness campaigns through customer care centres and other platforms to minimise the risk of electrocution and fire incidents during the celebrations.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2024 21:27 IST
Tata Power, Tata Power DDL, TATA POWER safety appeal in Delhi, Tata Power safety alert for Dussehra
Image Source : LINKEDIN Tata Power-DDL issues safety appeal in Delhi ahead of Dussehra celebrations.

With Dussehra celebrations just around the corner, the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) today (October 9) issued a safety appeal to the residents of Delhi, urging them to refrain from burning effigies near electrical installations.

In a statement, the company highlighted the serious safety risks associated with burning effigies in proximity to electrical installations and overhead power lines, saying such actions could lead to fire hazards and power outages, and pose a danger to public safety.

To mitigate these risks, Tata Power-DDL is currently conducting a comprehensive safety drive, inspecting over 2.28 lakh installations, including concrete poles, street lights and service pillars to identify and rectify any potential hazards, the statement read.

Tata Power team on alert ahead of festivities 

The operations and maintenance teams remain on constant alert to address any safety-related contingencies, it added.

The statement also emphasised the company's commitment to enhancing public safety by ensuring adequate illumination in public spaces, particularly during the festive season. A maintenance drive for street lights and high-mast lights is underway in anticipation of increased public activity during Dussehra, it said.

 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement