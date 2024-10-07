Ratan Tata reacts to his health rumours: 'I remain in good spirits'

Follow us on Image Source : X Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, former chairman of Tata Sons, was rushed to Breach Candy hospital in the early hours of Monday. The industrialist also known to be a philanthropist was taken for regular medical checkups.

However, playing down all the rumours, Ratan Tata also took to X and said, "I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation."

He added, "Thank You for thinking of me.'

Recently Ratan Tata (86) was honored with the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award 2021 on Monday. The award ceremony was held at his residence in Mumbai, marking a significant recognition of his commitment to social development and exemplary corporate leadership.