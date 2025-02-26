Swati Maliwal's veiled jibe at Kejriwal: 'Kursi ke liye kabhi Delhi ka beta, kabhi Haryana ka laal, ab Punjab The timing of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's X post is seen as her reaction to media reports that Kejriwal may enter Rajya Sabha from Punjab. However, the AAP sources rejected the reports.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Tuesday took a veiled jibe at Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying for the power, once he called himself a son of Delhi, once the son of Haryana and now the son of Punjab. Swati, who distanced herself from the AAP after being assaulted by Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar at party chief's residence, published a post in Hindi, "Kursi ke liye - kabhi Delhi ka beta, kabhi Haryana ka laal, ab Punjab da puttar."

Her X post is seen as a reaction to the speculations that Kejriwal may enter Rajya Sabha from Punjab. The rumour was fueled after the AAP fielded Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora in the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll. However, the AAP sources rejected the speculations, saying Kejriwal is not going to the Upper House.

AAP names Rajya Sabha MP as candidate for Ludhiana West assembly bypoll



Earlier in the day, AAP named Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora as its candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll. The announcement was made by AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak in a post on X. The date for the bypoll has not been announced yet.

Arora, a Ludhiana-based industrialist, has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2022.

The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi last month.

Gogi died at his home of a gunshot injury after his licensed weapon was accidentally discharged.

Reacting to the announcement, Arora said he was grateful to the party leadership for fielding him.

"Humbled and grateful to the leadership AAP for reposing faith in me to contest the Ludhiana West bye-elections. As someone deeply connected to my hometown, I look forward to serving my people with dedication and sincerity," Arora said in a post on X.

(With PTI inputs)

