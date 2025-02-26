Will Arvind Kejriwal enter Rajya Sabha as MP Sanjeev Arora fielded in bypoll? AAP sources reject speculations Arvind Kejriwal lost his New Delhi seat at the hands of BJP leader Parvesh Verma in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections. However, he remained as the AAP chief.

There is a strong buzz that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal may enter Rajya Sabha. The speculation is rife after the AAP fielded Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora in the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll. However, the AAP sources rejected the rumours about Kejriwal's debut in the Parliament.

The announcement about fielding Arora in the bypoll was made by AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak in a post on X. The date for the bypoll has not been announced yet.

Arora, a Ludhiana-based industrialist, has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2022. The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi last month. Gogi died at his home of a gunshot injury after his licensed weapon accidentally discharged.

Mewanwhile, Kejriwal lost his seat - New Delhi - in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections. He lost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma. The BJP won 48 seats, marking an end of 27-year-long drought in the national capital. On the other hand, the AAP reduced to 22 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. This defeat marks a significant setback for Kejriwal and the AAP, who had been in power in Delhi for the past 13 years.