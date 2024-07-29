Delhi liquor case: SC adjourns Manish Sisodia's bail plea, gives time to ED to file reply by August 1

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Aam Aadmi Party's jailed leader Manish Sisodia.

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea till August 5 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. The apex court also granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) time until Thursday, August 1, to file its reply. During the proceedings, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Supreme Court that it has already submitted its response in the matter. Acknowledging this, the Supreme Court has directed that the CBI's reply be brought on record.

This case revolves around allegations of money laundering linked to the excise policy, with Manish Sisodia seeking relief from judicial custody. The adjournment provides additional time for the ED to prepare its response, which will be crucial in the forthcoming hearing. The former deputy chief minister of Delhi has sought bail contending that he has been in custody for 16 months and the trial against him has not made any progress since October last year. Sisodia has also filed an application seeking revival of his bail petitions in the excise policy-linked corruption and money laundering cases.

When was Manish Sisodia arrested?

The AAP leader was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The ED arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 last year. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28 last year. Sisodia's plea has said the law officer, appearing for the probe agencies, had told the top court on June 4 that the charge sheet and the prosecution complaint in the main excise policy case and the linked money laundering case, respectively, would be filed on or before July 3.

Delhi Excise policy case

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Delhi Excise Police case: Kejriwal's arrest was an 'insurance arrest', Singhvi argues in High Court