Delhi High Court hears Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in liquor policy case lodged by CBI

The Delhi High Court has begus hearing on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in the corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. According to the information, the matter is being heard by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna. Earlier this month, the Delhi High asked the CBI to respond to the Aam Aadmi Party chief's bail plea.

Kejriwal moved to seek bail, asserting that his arrest by the CBI was unnecessary and illegal in the context of the case against him. Represented by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, Kejriwal's defence emphasised that he poses no flight risk nor does he present any threat akin to a terrorist. Singhvi highlighted that Kejriwal was taken into custody by the CBI right after being granted bail in a separate money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate. Stressing Kejriwal's deep societal connections, Singhvi pressed for immediate interim relief in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Kejriwal lodged in Tihar jail

However, advocate DP Singh, representing the CBI, raised objections over Kejriwal's approach directly to the high court without first pursuing a bail plea in the trial court. The high court took note of the objection and said "the contention shall be considered at the time of arguments". It should be noted here that a Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till July 25 in the CBI case related to the money laundering case linked to the excise policy case. This came after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister in the case lodged by the ED in the alleged excise policy scam. However, he remained in jail as the CBI had later arrested him in a related matter.

Delhi Excise policy case

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

