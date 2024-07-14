AAP accuses BJP of conspiring to kill Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today (July 14) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching a plot to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by not providing him proper medical care in the jail.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi said that as state governments led by the BJP could not match the welfare works being done by Kejriwal, so it implicated him in false cases and put him behind bars.

"This is not just a conspiracy to put Arvind Kejriwal behind bars but also to target his health. It is a conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal...", she said at a media conference.

The AAP leader further said that it is not happening for the first time that "a dictator puts his rivals behind bars to worsen their health (and) kill them."

BJP to be held responsible if anything happens to CM Kejriwal

She claimed that CM Kejriwal who "has been a diabetic patient for 30 years was not allowed by the BJP-led Central government to take insulin or talk to a doctor until the court's intervention".

The BJP will be held responsible if anything happens to Kejriwal, she asserted. According to Atishi, as soon as CM Kejriwal got bail from a trial court in the ED case, the BJP moved the Delhi High Court to get his bail cancelled and later got him arrested by the CBI.

She claimed that during Kejriwal's jail period, his sugar level has dipped significantly and frequently. "Anything can happen to him due to low sugar level... his weight has reduced by 8.5 kg," Atishi added.

Two doctors, also present at the press conference, elaborated on the dangers of hypoglycemia- a medical condition where blood sugar levels drop to dangerously low levels, potentially leading to a coma. The doctors stressed the importance of improving medical care for Kejriwal.

Danger to Arvind Kejriwal's health in judicial custody

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that there was an "acute" danger to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health in judicial custody. Delhi cabinet minister Atishi said Kejriwal, who is a severe diabetic, has had his sugar levels falling dangerously low.

"The BJP has conspired to put Kejriwal in jail in a fake case. There is an acute danger to his health. His weight has declined by 8.5 kgs and his sugar levels have fallen below 50 five times in sleep. This is a worrying situation especially for a diabetic," she said.

"If Kejriwal suffers a stroke, if there is brain damage and permanent damage, who will be responsible," she said, claiming the AAP chief is unable to get proper medical attention as he is in jail.

When the minister was asked whether they would approach court over the matter, she said they are consulting their lawyers and doctors over the issue.

"The BJP should know that if anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the country but God will also not forgive them," Atishi said.

