Satyendar Jain's final bail plea rejected by Delhi court in money laundering case

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Satyendar Jain

Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday rejected the final bail plea of ​​former Delhi Cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case. Jain had sought interim bail on the grounds of ill health. The Supreme Court asked the Delhi High Court had earlier to decide the bail plea of jailed former AAP minister.

On May 28, the high court sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate and asked it to file a status report on the matter.

Meanwhile, Delhi L-G V K Saxena approved a recommendation for a probe against jailed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a graft case related to CCTV installation in the city.

According to Raj Niwas officials, it has been alleged in the present case that Jain received a bribe of Rs 7 crore for waiving a penalty of Rs 16 crore imposed on a company for delay in the installation of CCTVs in 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi.

Saxena agreed with the proposal of the Directorate of Vigilance to refer the matter under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to the Union Home Ministry for approval of the investigation against Jain by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), they added.

Jain was the Public Works Department minister and nodal authority of the project of installing 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras in Delhi at the cost of Rs 571 crore, officials said.