Sanjay Singh, AAP MP, did not cooperate in ACB investigation: Sources

Political tension escalated in Delhi on Friday (February 7) when a team from the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrived at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's residence on 5, Feroz Shah Road. Kejriwal had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to bribe 16 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates before the results of the Delhi Assembly elections on February 8. In this case, the ACB also questioned AAP MP Sanjay Singh, but according to sources, he did not cooperate in the investigation.

BJP always believed in breaking other parties: Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh on Friday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that the party has "always believed in breaking other parties.

"Singh further stated that the BJP had toppled governments in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh."

BJP always believes in breaking other parties. BJP is the most corrupt party in the country... They have toppled governments in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal Pradesh. Do we need a certificate from them that they are not dishonest..." Singh said while speaking to the media.

Additionally, Singh addressed the issue of the BJP allegedly attempting to poach 16 AAP MLAs to join the party. He stated that an inquiry had been demanded on the matter.

"We have complained about this and demanded an inquiry. After our allegations Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva created drama and wrote a letter to the ACB... I have come to lodge a complaint and I demand inquiry on it. I have also given the phone number from which AAP leader Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat was contacted..." he further stated.

Sanjay Singh did not provide names of 16 candidates

According to sources from the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Sanjay Singh did not provide the names of the 16 candidates who were allegedly accused of being offered bribes. He only mentioned the name of Mukesh Ahlawat. Initially, it was reported that seven candidates were offered money, but later the number of candidates increased to 16. Sources say that when ACB questioned Sanjay Singh about how many candidates were bribed to leave the party, he did not provide an answer.

Here are some ACB's questions, Sanjay Singh's responses-

ACB question: Which legislators were called, please provide their names

Sanjay Singh's response: We have come here to submit our complaint.

Question: Where is Mukesh Ahlawat? Why hasn't he appeared before the ACB?

Sanjay Singh and his lawyer's response: Our complaint is in writing, and we have submitted it to the ACB.

Question: How many candidates were offered money?

No response was given from the side of Sanjay Singh.

Question: Why were the numbers of candidates changed in the statements?

No response was given.

Question: Neither Mukesh Ahlawat nor Arvind Kejriwal has come forward. So, who will provide the names of other legislators?

Sanjay Singh's lawyer: Whatever needed to be said has already been written in the complaint letter.