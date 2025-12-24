Restaurants and clubs across Delhi all set to step up crowd safety measures ahead of festive rush The heightened vigilance comes after the Delhi Fire Services launched a comprehensive fire safety inspection drive covering restaurants, hotels and clubs across the city, particularly in view of the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

New Delhi:

Restaurants and clubs across Delhi are all set to step up fire and crowd safety measures, including deploying additional staff and conducting regular mock drills, following a citywide inspection drive launched after a recent nightclub fire tragedy in Goa.

Manpreet Singh, treasurer of the National Restaurant Association of India, said an advisory has been issued to all member establishments to tighten safety protocols.

"We have advised our members to take all necessary precautions. This includes checking all equipment, ensuring that the exit doors are clear and functional, and deploying additional staff to manage crowds during peak hours," Singh told PTI.

Strict internal safety practices are already in place

Echoing similar measures, Joy Singh, founder of Raasta and Yeti clubs in the capital, said strict internal safety practices are already in place at their venues.

"We always maintain proper safety drills and ensure that there is no overcrowding. The number of seats and guests is kept aligned, and the clubs remain selective to help manage crowds better. We also conduct weekly, monthly and bi-monthly safety drills," he said.

Bharatesh from the Slique club said all security norms are being strictly followed for the upcoming "party season". "We have conducted multiple safety drills, checked all equipment and ensured that all exit doors remain accessible. These drills will be repeated regularly and we will continue to maintain strict security protocols throughout the party season, including New Year's Eve," he said.

Delhi Fire Services launch fire safety inspection drive

The heightened vigilance comes after the Delhi Fire Services launched a comprehensive fire safety inspection drive covering restaurants, hotels and clubs across the city, particularly in view of the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Officials said the inspections focus on checking the functionality of fire-fighting equipment, accessibility of emergency exits and compliance with building by-laws. The exercise followed after the Goa nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives.

Separately, the excise department of the Delhi government has directed all hotel, club and restaurant licence holders to strictly comply with fire safety norms, warning that violations will invite strict action, including suspension or cancellation of licences.

Delhi govt bans use of firecrackers during festive period

The department has also prohibited the use of all firecrackers, including electric firecrackers, within licensed premises during the festive period.

Referring to a circular issued on May 30, 2024, the department reminded establishments with a gross floor area of 90 square metres or more to renew their fire no-objection certificates before expiry and adhere to the prescribed safety norms. Smaller eateries have also been instructed to maintain adequate fire prevention arrangements.

The circular warned that non-compliance would attract action under the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010. Copies of the directive have been sent to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Police for strict enforcement.

Also Read:

Goa fire: 25 killed in cylinder blast at Arpora nightclub; PM expresses grief, CM orders inquiry