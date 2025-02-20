Rekha Gupta rejects staying in 'Sheesh Mahal', says it will be a museum | WATCH Rekha Gupta is set to take oath as Delhi’s first woman BJP CM. She has rejected the controversial 'Sheesh Mahal' bungalow as her residence, announcing plans to convert it into a museum.

As the rumors go, that Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta was shifting to the controversial 'Sheesh Mahal' house, she has refused to entertain it, declaring the house would instead be converted into a museum. The bungalow, renovated over and above with a big expense during Arvind Kejriwal's rule, was in the eye of a high-profile political scandal over purportedly lavish expenses using public money.

Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta and her Council of Ministers will be sworn in on Thursday afternoon at Ramlila Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the BJP returns to power in Delhi after 26 years.

Gupta, 50, was unanimously elected as the Leader of the House in the newly formed 8th Delhi Assembly at a BJP legislature party meeting on Wednesday. Subsequently, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena summoned her to constitute the new government after she formally staked her claim at Raj Niwas late on Wednesday evening.

With this, Gupta will become Delhi's 9th Chief Minister, succeeding Arvind Kejriwal, after taking the oath administered by the LG.

New Cabinet line-up announced

Alongside Gupta, six newly elected BJP MLAs will be sworn in as ministers in her Council, according to a government notification. The names include:

• Parvesh Verma (who defeated former CM Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat)

• Ashish Sood

• Pankaj Singh

• Manjinder Singh Sirsa

• Kapil Mishra

• Ravinder Indraj

First Cabinet meeting to deal with important welfare programs

The new Council of Ministers is likely to convene its first official meeting at the Delhi Secretariat at around 3 PM. The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, under which eligible women receive a monthly grant of Rs 2,500, and the Ayushman Bharat health cover program are likely to be the first programs to be launched, according to party sources.

BJP bites the dust, ending AAP's ten-year resign

The BJP's win in the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls brought an end to the AAP's ten-year reign. The party secured 48 seats out of 70, gaining a decisive majority to establish the government. This is the BJP's first return to power in Delhi since 1998, when it last held power under Sushma Swaraj.

Rekha Gupta's political journey

First-time MLA, Gupta has ascended the ranks of the BJP and has close affinities with the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), party leaders said.

Her entry into politics came as a Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president, after which she became a municipal councillor. She is to be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi.

She is the fourth BJP chief minister Delhi has ever had, after Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, and Sushma Swaraj. Interestingly, she would be the sole woman Chief Minister of all the BJP-governed states.

Gupta won from Shalimar Bagh, defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari by more than 29,000 votes.

