Delhi Cabinet: Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra to take oath as ministers Delhi Cabinet reshuffle: BJP leaders Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Kapil Mishra set to take oath as ministers. Rekha Gupta to be sworn in as Delhi's new Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan. Heavy security deployment is in place for the grand event.

The Delhi Cabinet is set for an expansion as Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Kapil Mishra are scheduled to take the oath as ministers. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place soon, marking a significant reshuffle in the capital’s political landscape.

Who are the new ministers?

• Parvesh Verma, a prominent BJP leader and former Member of Parliament, has been actively involved in Delhi politics.

• Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a senior leader known for his role in the Sikh community, has held key positions in both state and national politics.

• Kapil Mishra, a former AAP minister who later joined the BJP, has been vocal on several political issues, making headlines for his sharp criticism of the AAP government.

The stage is set for the oath-taking ceremony of Delhi's new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. Gupta, a BJP MLA from Shalimar Bagh, has been named as the next chief minister and will be formally sworn in at a grand public event in the heart of the capital.

Along with Gupta, BJP MLA Parvesh Verma is expected to take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Verma, who recently defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly constituency, is also likely to be inducted into the cabinet as a minister.

Heavy security deployment for the ceremony

Authorities have made elaborate security arrangements ahead of the high-profile event. Over 25,000 security personnel, along with 15 paramilitary companies, will be deployed across key areas in Central, North, and New Delhi districts to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremony.

"Around 5,000 police personnel and paramilitary forces will be stationed in and around Ramlila Maidan,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI. “Additionally, 2,500 strategic points have been identified for heavy security deployment," the official added.

Delhi Police in full preparation mode

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav, security preparations have been underway for the past two days. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora personally visited the venue on Thursday morning to oversee arrangements.

"We are confident that the event will be conducted smoothly," Special CP Yadav told PTI.

With political leaders, dignitaries, and thousands of supporters expected to attend, the oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan is set to be a significant political event in the national capital.