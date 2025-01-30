Rau IAS Coaching case: Delhi HC sets aside Rs 2.5 crore financial bail condition for CEO Abhishek Gupta

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO RAU's IAS Study Circle coaching centre

Rau IAS Coaching case: The Delhi High Court on Thursday set aside the financial condition of Rs. 2.5 crores that was imposed for the interim bail of Rau's CEO, Abhishek Gupta. The High Court also directed the trial court to decide the bail plea as per merit of the case. The hearing on his interim bail is listed for Friday, before the Rouse Avenue court.

Justice Vikas Mahajan set aside the financial condition imposed by the trial court while granting interim bail to Abhishek Gupta on September 23, 2024. Gupta was granted interim bail in connection with the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in a flooded basement in Old Rajinder Nagar. The court had imposed a condition of depositing of Rs. 2.5 crore with the Red Cross.

The Delhi High Court had initially set a condition for Abhishek Gupta to deposit Rs. 2.5 crore with the Red Cross. However, senior counsel Jayant Sood, representing Gupta, pointed out that the Supreme Court had already stayed this condition. Sood also highlighted that the other four co-accused, co-owners of the basement, had been granted regular bail by the High Court.

IAS aspirants – Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala – died on July 26, 2024 after they were trapped inside the library running in the basement of Old Rajinder Nagar-based Rau's IAS Study Circle, which was flooded due to rain.

The tragic death of the students in the coaching centre alarmed the authorities and upon investigating over 10 coaching centers were found to be violating the rules. The Master Plan of Delhi 2021 (MPD 2021) and Unified Building Bylaws (UBBL) 2016, which provide clear guidelines on basement usage, were violated.

MPD 2021 specifies that basements in residential and commercial buildings can only be used for storage, parking, and utility areas.

Rau’s IAS Study Circle, located in Old Rajender Nagar, violated these regulations by using its basement as a library. Despite having a completion certificate from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that restricted basement use, the coaching center continued to operate its library in the basement.

