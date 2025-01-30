Mobile mohalla clinic, servant registration portal: Kejriwal announces 7 guarantees ahead of election

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced seven guarantees ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections and said the first is a Servant Registration Portal. Kejriwal also promised to provide houses and introduce work rules for helpers employed at officials' residences if AAP returns to power in Delhi. Giving details, he said if a staff member leaves or a new one is needed, this portal will allow people to register their availability. He said Mobile mohalla clinic will also be set up for the people of Delhi.

"I am announcing seven guarantees from AAP. The first is a Servant Registration Portal. If a staff member leaves or a new one is needed, this portal will allow people to register their availability. Similarly, new officers looking for staff can find suitable matches through the portal. This will help resolve many staffing issues efficiently."

Kejriwal also promised to provide houses and introduce work rules for helpers employed at officials' residences if AAP returns to power in Delhi.

The third guarantees is a government servant/staff card will be made. A servant hostel/staff hostel will be made. EWS houses of the Delhi Govt will also be made to staff and personnel so that they can be benefitted.

He said Mobile Mohalla Clinics will be made for them. Rules will be made regarding their working hours, salary and working conditions & this will be made a criminal offence. “Rs 10 Lakh life insurance, Rs 5 lakh health insurance, help of Rs 1 lakhs for the wedding of daughters in their family and scholarship for their children's education will also be provided for servant/staff,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal released party's manifesto comprising of 15 guarantees for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

The 15 guarantees released by Kejriwal include mostly promises made by him in his earlier announcements. He promised jobs, Rs 2,100 cash scheme for women, Sanjeevani Yojana for senior citizens, Rs 18,000 for Hindu and Sikh priests, waiving off incorrect water bills, if it comes back to power in Delhi, among others.

Check full list of 15 promises