Arvind Kejriwal gets second notice from EC for ‘poisoned water’ remark, to submit reply by tomorrow

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday again sent another notice to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for his ‘poisoned water’ remark. The EC has asked 5 questions in the case of adding poison to water. The EC has sought reply from him by January 31.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal responded to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding his "poisoned water" remarks, in which he levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana for "poisoning" the Yamuna water coming to Delhi. The former chief minister said that the statements made by him were in "furtherance of an imperative public duty."

"Statements were made in furtherance of an imperative public duty to highlight the severe toxicity and contamination of raw water received from Haryana, which presents an imminent and direct threat to public health," the letter signed by Kejriwal read.

Earlier in the week, the Delhi Jal Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary refuting Kejriwal's claims while calling them "factually incorrect". However, Kejriwal, in his response to EC, used the ammonia level table mentioned in the CEO's letter to further establish his claims.

In his letter, Kejriwal stated that the concerns raised should not be interpreted as an offence, as it would set a dangerous precedent that would undermine state accountability.

"It is impermissible, both legally and constitutionally, to criminalize the act of highlighting governmental lapses in ensuring the availability of safe water for the residents of Delhi. If raising legitimate concerns regarding a fundamental civic necessity - such as access to uncontaminated water - is misconstrued as an offence, it would set a dangerous precedent that undermines state accountability and erodes the very fabric of responsible governance," the letter read.

Kejriwal also mentioned the health hazards that can be triggered by high levels of ammonia in water, including liver and kidney dysfunction, neurological impairment, and encephalopathy.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the ECI asked Kejriwal to provide factual evidence to substantiate his serious allegations that the Yamuna river was poisoned by the neighbouring Haryana state; the nature and extent of the chemical used for poisoning the Yamuna, which could have killed people in large numbers, resulting in mass genocide; and whether the engineers of the Delhi Jal Board had actually detected and prevented it in time, much before it could mix with the waters of Yamuna in Delhi and cause genocide.

Notably, both BJP and Congress have lodged complaints with the Election Commission against Kejriwal for making serious false allegations on Monday.

The Commission had directed Kejriwal to furnish his response to the complaints, especially on the factual and legal matrix along with evidentiary support, by 8 PM on January 29, so as to enable the Commission to examine the matter and take appropriate action.