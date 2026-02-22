Rajat Sharma flags off marathon at Anandam Fest, shares message of fitness and well-being

New Delhi:

A two-day Anandam Fest was organised in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, bringing together residents for a celebration of health, spirituality, and culture. The event featured yoga sessions, spiritual discussions, cultural programmes, and a community marathon, drawing enthusiastic participation from people of all age groups.

On the second day of the festival, a 4-km marathon was held as one of the main attractions. The run was flagged off by Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV Rajat Sharma. Participants gathered early in the morning, creating an energetic and positive atmosphere in the neighbourhood.

To make India fit, we must stay fit: Rajat Sharma

Speaking on the occasion, Rajat Sharma stressed the importance of personal health and fitness. He said that if the country wants to become fit, individuals must first focus on keeping themselves healthy. He highlighted the role of yoga and regular exercise in maintaining physical and mental well-being.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Rajat Sharma flags off marathon at Anandam Fest

The marathon was organised in Rajat Sharma's assembly constituency. Addressing people from his area, he said that such small marathons promote fitness and strengthen community bonds.

Marathon to be held every year: Shikha Roy

On this occasion, Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Roy said that people who came here to participate after receiving information through various channels are helping realise the dream of a developed India and healthy citizens. She announced that such a marathon will be organised every year in the area as a regular event.