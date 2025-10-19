Power bank catches fire on IndiGo flight at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport Airport emergency teams were put on alert but did not need to step in, as the cabin crew quickly contained the fire using onboard safety equipment. Authorities confirmed that no passengers or crew members were injured and the aircraft sustained no damage.

New Delhi:

A potentially dangerous situation was swiftly brought under control on Sunday (October 19) when a power bank caught fire aboard an IndiGo flight bound for Dimapur, Nagaland, while the aircraft was taxiing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The quick response of the cabin crew prevented any injuries, and all passengers were reported safe.

Fire triggered by passenger’s power bank

According to airline officials, IndiGo flight 6E 2107 had just begun taxiing for takeoff when smoke was noticed coming from a seat-back pocket that contained a passenger’s personal electronic device. The power bank caught fire, prompting the crew to immediately activate inflight fire extinguishers and follow safety protocols.

Sources said the incident occurred before takeoff, allowing the aircraft to return to the parking bay for inspection and safety checks.

IndiGo’s response: Situation controlled within seconds

In an official statement, the airline confirmed that the flight was returned to the bay due to a minor fire caused by a passenger’s electronic item. “The crew managed the situation quickly and diligently, following standard operating procedures, and the incident was controlled within seconds,” the statement read.

Passengers and crew safe, aircraft inspected

Airport emergency teams were placed on standby but were not required to intervene, as cabin crew successfully extinguished the flames using onboard equipment. No injuries or damage to the aircraft have been reported.

Details regarding the exact number of passengers have not been released, and the airline said alternative arrangements would be made for travelers after necessary safety inspections. The incident reinforces ongoing aviation safety concerns around the carriage of lithium-ion battery-powered devices such as power banks, which have known fire risks if damaged or exposed to heat during flight operations.