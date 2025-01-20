Patparganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Patparganj Assembly Election 2025

Patparganj Assembly Election 2025: The Patparganj Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 57 of the state Legislative Assembly and comes under the East Delhi district. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is part of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. In the last Assembly election in 2020, AAP's Manish Sisodia won the Patparganj seat by defeating Ravinder Singh Negi of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Patparganj Constituency Demographic Profile

Historically a stronghold of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the constituency has been represented by senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia since 2013. As per the 2001 Census, Patparganj had a population of 34,409, with males constituting 55% and females 45%.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,31,461 voters in the Patparganj constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,28,351 voters were male and 1,03,105 were female. Five voters belonged to the third gender. There were 644 postal votes (488 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Patparganj in 2020 was 151 (127 men and 24 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Patparganj Assembly constituency was 2,14,368. Out of this, 1,21,088 voters were male and 93,264 were female. There were 700 (605 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Patparganj in 2015 was 30 (19 men and 11 women).

Patparganj Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Patparganj constituency in Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on February 5, along with 79 other constituencies of the national capital.

Patparganj Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for the Patparganj Assembly seat will be declared on February 8, along with the other 79 constituencies in Delhi.

Patparganj Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

In a strategic move, AAP has announced that Avadh Ojha, a renowned teacher and recent inductee into the party, will contest from Patparganj in the upcoming elections, replacing Sisodia, who will now contest from the Jangpura constituency. The BJP has fielded Ravinder Singh Negi as its candidate and Anil Chaudhary will be representing the Congress party.

Patparganj Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP's Manish Sisodia won the Patparganj seat by a margin of 3,207 votes. He was polled 70,163 votes with a vote share of 49.33%. He defeated BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Negi, who got 66,956 votes (47.07%). Congress candidate Shravan Laxman Rawat stood third with 2,802 votes (1.97%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,41,717.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Manish Sisodia won the seat by a margin of 28,791 votes. He was polled 75,243 votes with a vote share of 53.64%. He defeated BJP candidate Vinod Kumar Binny, who got 46,452 votes (33.12%). Congress candidate Anil Kumar stood third with 16,177 votes (11.53%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,39,737.

Patparganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Manish Sisodia (AAP)

2015: Manish Sisodia (AAP)

2013: Manish Sisodia (AAP)

2008: Anil Kumar (Congress)

2003: Amrish Singh Gautam (Congress)

1998: Amrish Singh Gautam (Congress)

1993: Gyan Chand (BJP)

Patparganj Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

Patparganj legislative assembly constituency had a total of 2,31,461 electors in 2020. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,41,717 or 61.52 per cent. In 2015, the constituency had a total of 2,14,368 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,39,737 or 65.48 per cent.