Mangolpuri Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Mangolpuri Assembly Election 2025: The Mangolpuri Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 12 of the state Legislative Assembly and comes under the North West Delhi district. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). It is part of the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. In the last Assembly election in 2020, AAP's Rakhi Birla won the Mangolpuri seat by defeating Karam Singh Karma of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mangolpuri Constituency Demographic Profile

According to the 2011 Census, the population of Mangolpuri Assembly constituency was 317,613. The Scheduled Castes constitute approximately 35.89% of the total population. The region is predominantly inhabited by Jats and Brahmins, with unauthorized colonies and slums housing mostly Dalit and Muslim voters.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,90,728 voters in the Mangolpuri constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,00,959 voters were male and 89,759 were female. Ten voters belonged to the third gender. There were 367 postal votes (252 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mangolpuri in 2020 was 104 (102 men and 02 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Mangolpuri Assembly constituency was 1,78,940. Out of this, 96,113 voters were male and 82,818 were female. There were 604 (511 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mangolpuri in 2015 was five (03 men and 02 women).

Mangolpuri Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Mangolpuri constituency in Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on February 5, along with 79 other constituencies of the national capital.

Mangolpuri Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for the Mangolpuri Assembly seat will be declared on February 8, along with the other 79 constituencies in Delhi.

Mangolpuri Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Rakesh Jatav as its candidate for Mangolpuri, replacing sitting MLA Rakhi Birla. The BJP has fielded Raj Kumar Chauhan and the Congress party has given the ticket to Hanuman Chauhan.

Mangolpuri Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP's Rakhi Birla won the Mangolpuri seat by a margin of 30,116 votes. She was polled 74,154 votes with a vote share of 58.53%. She defeated BJP candidate Karam Singh Karma, who got 44,038 votes (34.76%). Congress candidate Rajesh Lilothia stood third with 4,073 votes (3.22%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,26,028.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP's Rakhi Birla won the Mangolpuri seat by a margin of 22,699 votes. She was polled 60,534 votes with a vote share of 46.94%. She defeated Congress candidate Raj Kumar Chauhan, who got 37,835 votes (29.34%). BJP candidate Surjeet Kumar stood third with 27,889 votes (21.63%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,28,426.

Mangolpuri Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Rakhi Birla (AAP)

2015: Rakhi Birla (AAP)

2013: Rakhi Birla (AAP)

2008: Raj Kumar Chauhan (Congress)

2003: Rajkumar Chauhan (Congress)

1998: Raj Kumar Chauhan (Congress)

1993: Raj Kumar Chauhan (Congress)

Mangolpuri Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

Mangolpuri legislative assembly constituency had a total of 1,90,728 electors in 2020. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,26,028 or 66.48 per cent. In 2015, the constituency had a total of 1,78,940 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,28,426 or 72.12 per cent.

