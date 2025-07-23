No waterlogging at 'Minto Bridge'? Delhiites stunned as rain icon defies expectations | Watch video Delhi rains: IMD has sounded a red alert for South Delhi and North East Delhi, calling for extreme caution and immediate preparedness in view of heavy rainfall and its potential impact. At the same time, North West and South West Delhi have been placed under an orange alert.

New Delhi:

Delhiites were in for a pleasant shock on Wednesday morning (July 23) as Minto Bridge, notorious for flooding even during mild showers, remained free of waterlogging despite heavy rain across the capital. Live visuals showed smooth traffic flow at the usually submerged underpass, drawing surprised reactions from regular commuters.

This unexpected development earned Minto Bridge the nickname “Miracle Bridge” on social media, as netizens expressed disbelief at the absence of ankle-deep water and stuck vehicles, a common sight during monsoons.

City faces usual rain woes elsewhere amid political jibes

While Minto Bridge stayed dry, other parts of Delhi faced severe waterlogging and traffic snarls. Notable congestion was reported from ITO and several central Delhi zones.

Rain to continue, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi on July 22 and 23, with light showers likely to continue until July 28. The temperature is expected to range between 23°C and 36°C, with generally cloudy skies dominating the week's forecast.

Despite the relief at Minto Bridge, the wider city continues to grapple with monsoon challenges as the season intensifies.

Heavy rain triggers waterlogging, traffic chaos across Delhi

Several parts of Delhi witnessed significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions on Wednesday following heavy early morning showers. Affected areas included South Delhi, South East Delhi, North Delhi, ITO, South Extension, NH-8, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Nehru Place, East of Kailash, Colony Road, and many other stretches, leading to slowed traffic and commuter frustration.

Alerts issued as rain brings both disruption and relief

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for South Delhi and North East Delhi, urging maximum caution and immediate action. Meanwhile, North West and South West Delhi are under an orange alert, indicating residents should stay prepared for more rain-related impacts.

Authorities have urged people to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, stay clear of electric poles and trees, and monitor traffic advisories closely.

While the rains disrupted daily life, they also brought much-needed relief from humidity, lowering temperatures. The minimum temperature dropped to 25.6°C, 1.7 degrees below normal, and the maximum is expected to hover around 33°C.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj took a dig at the BJP-led municipal administration, posting a video on social media platform X showing a man rowing a boat through a flooded area. He sarcastically captioned it:

“This boat service is not governmental but salutes the special contribution of BJP's Delhi government as well.”