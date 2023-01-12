Youth succumbs to injuries after jumping off metro station in Greater Noida

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Youth succumbs to injuries after jumping off from metro station in Greater Noida

Noida : A youth allegedly jumped off from Knowledge Park Metro Station and succumbed to injuries, officials said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old man, identified as Nitish Kumar, was a management student. He hailed from Bihar.

According to Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, the incident took place on January 9 when Nitish had allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off the metro station.

Nitish had been rushed to the Yatharth hospital immediately and he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The police reached after the people present at the spot informed the metro station manager.

The police are investigating the incident. Further details are awaited.



