BBC documentary on PM Modi likely to be screened in Jamia Millia University at 6 pm today despite ban

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has organised a screening of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus at 6 pm at MCRC lawns on Wednesday.

However, a senior official of the Jamia University said that the administration will not allow this to happen, and a strict vigil is being kept.

But if the students still go ahead and try to screen it then strict action will be taken, the official said.

ALSO READ | JNU students watch banned BBC documentary on PM Modi; attacked with stones I VIDEO

ALSO READ | BBC documentary on PM Modi screened at Hyderabad University