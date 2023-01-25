Wednesday, January 25, 2023
     
BBC documentary on PM Modi likely to be screened in Jamia Millia University at 6 pm today despite ban

A senior official of the Jamia University said that the administration will not allow this to happen, and a strict vigil is being kept.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has organised a screening of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus at 6 pm at MCRC lawns on Wednesday.

However, a senior official of the Jamia University said that the administration will not allow this to happen, and a strict vigil is being kept.

But if the students still go ahead and try to screen it then strict action will be taken, the official said.

 

