New Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 Live: Parvesh Verma leads ahead of Kejriwal in early trends

New Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: As per the early trends from the counting of votes, Parvesh Verma of the BJP is leading ahead of Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency. Amid tight security, the counting of votes for the New Delhi Assembly constituency started at 8 am along with the 69 other constituencies of Delhi. The key parties in the fray in this constituency are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AAP. The prominent candidates contesting the Delhi assembly elections include Arvind Kejriwal from AAP, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from the BJP and Sandeep Dikshit from the Congress.

Kejriwal is contesting the Delhi Election 2025 from the New Delhi assembly constituency and there are 22 candidates contesting against Kejriwal as he is fighting against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dixit.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Trends at 8:15: 25/70)

AAP: 12

BJP: 12

Congress: 01

BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma says, "It's an important day for the people of Delhi. I prayed that the BJP govt to be formed in Delhi..."

BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma offered prayers at Hanuman Temple, Connaught Place ahead of #DelhiElectionResults. Arvind Kejriwal is the AAP candidate for the seat whereas Congress fielded Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi seat.

New Delhi Assembly Constituency

New Delhi Assembly Election 2025: The New Delhi Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 40 of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

New Delhi Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 145894 voters in the New Delhi constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 79795 were male and 66098 were female voters.

No voter belonged to the third gender. 556 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in new Delhi in 2020 was 221 (179 men and 42 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the New Delhi constituency was 137851. Out of this, 76015 voters were male, 61828 were female and six belonged to third gender. There were 1040 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in New Delhi in 2015 was 73 (46 men and 37 women).

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Arvind Kejriwal won the seat with a margin of 21697 votes (28.45%). He was polled 46758 votes with a vote share of 61.01%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sunil Kumar yadav, who got 25061 votes (32.75%). Congress candidate Romesh Shobarwal stood third with 3220 votes votes (4.21 %).

In the 2015, Delhi Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Arvind Kejriwal won the seat. He was polled 57213 votes with a vote share of 64.14%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nupur Sharma got 25630 votes (28.73%) and was the runner-up.