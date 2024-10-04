Delhi Police arrests remaining two shooters in Naraina firing incident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Police personnel initiated investigate after three assailants opened fire at a car showroom, in Naraina

A day after the mastermind and one of the three shooters involved in the sensational firing incident at a luxury car showroom in the Naraina area were arrested, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday (October 4) confirmed the capture of the remaining two shooters who had been absconding since the incident.

According to the information released, the two shooters, identified as Ashish and Amit Kala, were arrested in Pune. They were considered the primary shooters in the incident after the investigation began. The third shooter, who was inside the showroom wearing yellow clothes, was caught by the Special Cell yesterday following an encounter.

Additionally, the Delhi Police Special Cell team also apprehended Deepak, the mastermind behind the incident, on October 3. Though Deepak was not inside the showroom during the firing, he was present outside. All the accused are linked to the Himanshu Bhau Gang.

About the firing incident

The Naraina firing incident, which occurred on September 27, 2024, at around 7:15 PM, shocked the national capital, with the opposition questioning the police and the central government's efforts to address increasing violence against business owners in extortion attempts. This was not an isolated case, as two other extortion-related firing incidents were reported that same week.

In the Naraina firing case, three individuals entered the luxury car showroom, armed with firearms. One of them pointed a gun at the manager's head while the others fired at cars and televisions, causing significant property damage. They also snatched mobile phones from the staff and threatened to return if their demands were not met. A case was registered under relevant sections of law at the Naraina police station, and an investigation was initiated.

The police team conducted round-the-clock manual and technical surveillance. They scanned hundreds of CCTV cameras in the area, which provided information about the main accused, Deepak. Acting quickly, the team laid a trap in a town in Rohtak District and successfully apprehended Deepak after a brief scuffle, during which the accused attempted to use martial arts to escape. However, the vigilant police staff overpowered him.

What the investigation revealed

During sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that he and his associates had demanded extortion money from the car showroom owner, but their demand was not met. As a result, he was tasked with surveying the area and opening fire in the showroom. He recruited three associates and arranged weapons. On September 26, 2024, they gathered at a hotel in Rohtak, and the next day, they executed the plan, with his associates opening fire and leaving a handwritten note to intimidate the owner and staff into meeting their extortion demand. Deepak remained outside the showroom to avoid recognition, as he was an international-level player. After the incident, he fled to Punjab, while his associates fled separately with their weapons.

