Two shooters arrested in connection to Nangloi firing incident in Delhi

Image Source : INDIA TV Two shooters arrested in connection to Nangloi firing case

In major news, the Delhi Police on Sunday (September 29) announced the arrest of two shooters in connection with the firing incident at a Halwai shop in Delhi's Nangloi area. The police identified the detainees as Hariom and Jatin, who were apprehended by the NR team of the Special Cell a day after three back-to-back shooting incidents, including the Nangloi case, shook the National Capital within 24 hours.

Providing details of the incident, Pratiksha Godhra, DCP of the Special Cell, informed that a semi-automatic pistol (from which four rounds were allegedly fired at the sweet shop) was recovered from the accused. She added that the detainees were also in possession of a country-made pistol and a bike at the time of the arrest, all reportedly supplied by an unidentified individual from Sonipat.

About the Case

The Nangloi shooting at Roshan Halwai shop was one of three incidents that rocked the National Capital Region in the last 48 hours. As the police continued their investigation, they revealed that the attack, believed to be for extortion purposes, was carried out by the shooters on the instructions of Ankesh Lakra, who is currently in jail.

The police stated that an inquiry would be launched to determine how Ankesh Lakra, despite being incarcerated, orchestrated the firing. They plan to question jail officials about whether Lakra has access to any communication devices.

Notably, after the firing, a slip was recovered from the scene, containing the names of Ankesh Lakra and Deepak Boxer. Additionally, photos of two slain gangsters, Jitendra Gogi and Fazza, were found on the back of the slip.

Reportedly, Ankesh Lakra and Deepak Boxer, who have been imprisoned in Tihar jail for a long time, are linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the Gogi gang. Although Gogi and Fazza were killed in separate incidents a few years ago, their gang is now led by Deepak Boxer, who was extradited to India last year.

A detailed investigation into the case is ongoing.

