Naraina firing case: Three-time gold winning kickboxer arrested for executing incident

With the arrest of two shooters, including the mastermind, the Delhi Police on Thursday (October 3) revealed key information regarding the sensational firing incident at a luxury car showroom in the Naraina area. According to the details released, the Delhi Police first apprehended a shooter identified as Arman Khan (27) in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi.

They stated that based on the information received, a trap was laid for Arman, who was spotted by the team and ordered to stop. However, the accused, in an attempt to escape, fired two rounds at the police, which prompted the officers to return fire in self-defense. The police shot the accused in his right leg and arrested him. A semi-automatic pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession. It is noteworthy that Arman was one of three individuals who entered the Naraina car showroom on September 27 and fired multiple rounds in an extortion attempt.

In another significant development, the Delhi Police Crime Branch also arrested the other accused, identified as Deepak, in connection with the case. Deepak, allegedly the mastermind behind the entire incident, was identified as an international kickboxing player. He provided crucial information regarding the case.

The incident, which occurred on 27.09.2024 at around 7:15 PM, sent shockwaves through the national capital, with the opposition questioning the police and the Centre's role in addressing the growing violence against business owners in extortion attempts. This was not the only case reported that week, as two other back-to-back firing incidents related to extortion also rattled the city.

In the Naraina firing case, three individuals entered the luxury car showroom, armed with firearms. One of them pointed a gun at the manager's head, while the others began firing at the cars and televisions, causing significant property damage. They also snatched the mobile phones of the staff and threatened to return if their demands were not met. A case was registered under the relevant sections of law at PS Naraina, and the police initiated an investigation.

The police team conducted round-the-clock manual and technical surveillance of the incident. They scanned hundreds of CCTV cameras in the area, which led to specific information about the main accused, Deepak. Acting quickly, the team laid a trap in a town in Rohtak District and successfully apprehended Deepak after a brief scuffle, during which the accused attempted to use his martial arts skills to escape. However, the vigilant police staff overpowered him.

During sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that he and his associates had demanded extortion money from the car showroom owner, but the demand was not met. As a result, he was tasked with surveying the area and opening fire in the showroom. He recruited three associates and arranged the weapon. On 26.09.2024, they gathered at a hotel in Rohtak, and the next day, they executed the plan, with his associates opening fire and leaving a handwritten note at the scene to intimidate the owner and staff into fulfilling their extortion demand. Deepak remained outside the showroom to avoid being recognized, as he was an international-level player. After the incident, he fled to Punjab, while his associates fled separately with their weapons.

Moreover, Deepak has a background as an international-level kickboxing player, having won the international junior championship gold for three consecutive years. He secured a job in the Army through the sports quota but later left. He is an accredited Wushu coach and runs a kickboxing coaching center in a town in Rohtak. However, due to his greed for money, he agreed to commit the crime.



