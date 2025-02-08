Nangloi Jat Assembly Election 2025 Result LIVE: Will AAP's Raghuvinder Shokeen win third consecutive term?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nangloi Jat Assembly Election 2025 Results today, February 7, 2025.

Nangloi Jat Assembly Election 2025 Result: The fate of all candidates in the Nangaloi Jat constituency is sealed in the EVM. According to ECI, 59.07 per cent of voting has been recorded in the Nangaloi Jat constituency, which is a key constituency in the national capital and is known for its diverse electorate and crucial role in Delhi's governance. The polling took place on February 5 and the counting of votes has been started today, February 8, 2025.

Nangloi Jat Assembly Election 2025 Result: Key candidates

In the race for the new assembly from this constituency, the competition is between Aam Admi Party (AAP), Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress. Raghuvinder Shokeen of the Aam Aadmi Party, Manoj Kumar Shokeen of the BJP and Rohit Choudhary of Congress are in the fray. The list of the other candidates is given in the table below.

Candidate Party Manoj Kumar Shokeen BJP Rohit Choudhary INC Dilip Kumar Sharma IND Ram Sajivan Peoples Party of India (Democratic) Mahender Singh Rathor Rashtriya Lok Sevak Party Raghuvinder Shokeen AAP Yatender Sharma Azad Adhikar Sena Kanchan Sharma Rashtriya Manav Party Mukesh Kumar BSP

Live Updates:

7.40 am: Vote counting will begin at 8.00 am.

8:00 AM Voting begins.

8.32: BJP's Manoj Kumar Shokeen is leading in early trends.

What happened in 2015 and 2020?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen won the Nangloi Jat seat with a huge margin of 11,624 votes. He was polled 74,444 votes with a vote share of 49.21%. He defeated BJP's Suman Lata, who got 62,820 votes (41.53%). Congress candidate Mandeep Singh stood third with 9,761 votes (6.45%). The total number of valid votes polled was 151272.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections also, AAP's Raghuvinder Shokeen won the Nangoi Jat seat with a margin of 37,024 (24.38%). He was polled 83,259 votes with a vote share of 53.46%. He defeated BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Shokeen, who got 46,235 votes (30.34%). Congress candidate Bijender Singh stood third with 15,756 votes (10.34%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,52,375.