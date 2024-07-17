Security beefed up in Delhi for Muharram processions, police issue traffic advisory | Check routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Muharram processions: Security measures in Delhi have been intensified in preparation for Muharram processions today. Extensive arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety and orderly conduct of the processions throughout the national capital. Visuals from the Jama Masjid area showed heavy police deployment.

Apart from the national capital, adequate security measures have been taken in other parts of the country to avoid any untoward incident during Muharram processions.

Earlier this year, the All India Shia Personal Law Board had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure adequate security arrangements for the Muharram processions. The board urged the Prime Minister to ensure security on the routes determined by the state governments so that unruly elements cannot disturb the law and order.

Delhi Police traffic advisory

In view of the Tazia processions that will be taken out across the city on the occasion of Muharram, today (July 17), the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory. As per the advisory, major routes and areas affected include Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Okhla, Kamra Bangash, Mehrauli, Old Police Chowki, and Nizamuddin. Movement of city buses will be restricted and regulated on certain routes from Wednesday afternoon until night.

Tazia Procession Route

The procession will reform at 11 am, following the same route they took on Tuesday and assembling at Kalan Mahal to proceed to Karbala, Jor Bagh.

The first procession on Tuesday followed the route from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal, and passed through Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, and Hauz Qazi.

Another procession from Old Police Chowki, Ashok Basti, and moved through Qutub Road, Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Kazi, Chawri Bazar, and Jama Masjid, before returning along the reverse route. Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli headed directly to Karbala.

Routes to avoid

Traffic movement will be disrupted on Mathura Road, Ma Anandmayee Marg, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Road No. 56 near Anand Vihar terminal, Pankha Road, and Najafgarh Road from Zakhira to Kishanganj.

Those planning to go to the New Delhi railway station on Wednesday evening should leave in advance. They should avoid Connaught Place and reach the Ajmeri Gate side of the station through Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg or through Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, depending on the movement of the processions, the advisory said.

On Wednesday, from 12:00 noon to 9:30 pm, traffic will be regulated on numerous roads, including Jama Masjid Road, Chawri Bazar Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Asaf Ali Road, Panchkuian Road, the Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Rafi Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Tughlak Road, Ashoka Road, K G Marg, Lodhi Road, and Jor Bagh Road.

Bus route diversions

City buses travelling on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road and heading for Ajmeri Gate and beyond will stop at Aram Bagh and return via Chitragupta Road-Paharganj.

Buses bound for New Delhi railway station will also stop at Aram Bagh.

Those bound for Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will use Rani Jhansi Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, and terminate at Udhyan Marg, returning via Kali Bari Marg.

Buses from East and Central districts to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will take Sikandra Road and terminate at Mandi House, returning via Bhagwan Dass Road-Tilak Marg.

Buses on Tughlaq Road heading for Central Secretariat and Connaught Place will be diverted onto Prithviraj Road, Q-Point, Man Singh Road, Maulana Azad Road, and will terminate opposite Vigyan Bhawan, returning via Janpath.

There is a likelihood of traffic congestion along the procession routes and adjoining roads. Motorists have been advised to avoid these routes. For an uninterrupted journey, commuters have been advised to use metro services, especially on the affected routes.

