Tuesday, July 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Muharram Bank Holiday 2024: List of states where banks will be closed on July 17

Muharram Bank Holiday 2024: List of states where banks will be closed on July 17

In July 2024, there are 12 bank holidays including the weekends. These holidays also include Muharram which will be observed on Wednesday. Here is the complete list of states where banks will remain closed.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2024 15:50 IST
Bank holiday on Muharram
Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Ashura, as part of Muharram, will be observed in India from the evening of July 16 (Tuesday) and will continue till July 17 (Wednesday). Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and is the second holiest month in Islam after Ramadan. July 17 will also mark the start of the Islamic New Year. Since the day has been designated a gazetted holiday by the government of India, the banks will remain closed in many states.

States where bank will remain close

These states include

  1.  Andhra Pradesh
  2. Andaman & Nicobar
  3. Bihar
  4. Chhattisgarh
  5. Delhi
  6. Gujarat
  7. Jammu and Kashmir
  8. Jharkhand
  9. Karnataka
  10. Lakshadweep
  11. Madhya Pradesh
  12. Maharashtra
  13. Mizoram
  14. Odisha
  15. Rajasthan
  16. Tamil Nadu
  17. Telangana
  18. Tripura
  19. Uttar Pradesh

NSE, BSE to remain close

Apart from these states, banks will also remain closed in Meghalaya as the state will observe a holiday for U Tirot Sing Day, commemorating the legacy of freedom fighter U Tirot Sing. Hence, people looking to visit the banks on Wednesday can plan accordingly. Moreover, the stock exchanges including NSE and BSE will also remain closed on July 17 due to Muharram. It must however be noted that net banking, mobile banking online transactions and ATM services will not be suspended and can be availed as usual. According to the RBI calendar, there are 12 bank closures in July 2024 which also include weekends and regional holidays.

ALSO READ | RBI revises norms, asks banks to hear borrowers before classifying account as fraud

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Business News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement