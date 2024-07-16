Muharram Bank Holiday 2024: List of states where banks will be closed on July 17

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Ashura, as part of Muharram, will be observed in India from the evening of July 16 (Tuesday) and will continue till July 17 (Wednesday). Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and is the second holiest month in Islam after Ramadan. July 17 will also mark the start of the Islamic New Year. Since the day has been designated a gazetted holiday by the government of India, the banks will remain closed in many states.

States where bank will remain close

These states include

Andhra Pradesh Andaman & Nicobar Bihar Chhattisgarh Delhi Gujarat Jammu and Kashmir Jharkhand Karnataka Lakshadweep Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra Mizoram Odisha Rajasthan Tamil Nadu Telangana Tripura Uttar Pradesh

NSE, BSE to remain close

Apart from these states, banks will also remain closed in Meghalaya as the state will observe a holiday for U Tirot Sing Day, commemorating the legacy of freedom fighter U Tirot Sing. Hence, people looking to visit the banks on Wednesday can plan accordingly. Moreover, the stock exchanges including NSE and BSE will also remain closed on July 17 due to Muharram. It must however be noted that net banking, mobile banking online transactions and ATM services will not be suspended and can be availed as usual. According to the RBI calendar, there are 12 bank closures in July 2024 which also include weekends and regional holidays.

