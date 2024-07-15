Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Muharram processions | CHECK ROUTES

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Monday regarding the Tazia processions that will be held across the city for Muharram on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tazia Procession Route

The first procession will start at 9 pm on Tuesday from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal, and will pass through Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, and Hauz Qazi. The procession will return along the same route.

Another procession will begin from Old Police Chowki, Ashok Basti, and will move through Qutub Road, Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Kazi, Chawri Bazar, and Jama Masjid, before returning along the reverse route. Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli will head directly to Karbala.

Tazia processions will also take place in East, Northeast, Shahdara, Northwest, Southeast, South, and West districts.

On Wednesday, the procession will reform at 11 am, following the same route and assembling at Kalan Mahal to proceed to Karbala, Jor Bagh.

Delhi Police Road Advisory

City buses traveling on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road and heading for Ajmeri Gate and beyond will stop at Aram Bagh and return via Chitragupta Road-Paharganj. Buses bound for New Delhi railway station will also stop at Aram Bagh. Those bound for Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will use Rani Jhansi Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, and terminate at Udhyan Marg, returning via Kali Bari Marg.

Buses from East and Central districts to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will take Sikandra Road and terminate at Mandi House, returning via Bhagwan Dass Road-Tilak Marg. Buses on Tughlaq Road heading for Central Secretariat and Connaught Place will be diverted onto Prithviraj Road, Q-Point, Man Singh Road, Maulana Azad Road, and will terminate opposite Vigyan Bhawan, returning via Janpath.

Traffic movement is likely to be affected on Mathura Road, Ma Anandmayee Marg, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Road No. 56 (opposite the Anand Vihar terminal), Pankha Road, Najafgarh Road from Zakhira to Kishanganj, and other areas due to local processions.

Those planning to go to the New Delhi railway station on Wednesday evening should leave early and avoid Connaught Place, accessing the station via Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, or through Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, depending on the movement of the processions.

Traffic will be regulated on Jama Masjid Road, Chawri Bazar Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Asaf Ali Road, Panchkuian Road, the Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Rafi Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Tughlaq Road, Ashoka Road, KG Marg, Lodhi Road, and Jor Bagh Road from 12 noon to 9:30 pm on both days.



(With inputs from PTI)