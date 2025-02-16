Minutes of rush that claimed 18 lives, Railways explain what led to stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

Follow us on Image Source : X Railways explain what led to stampede at NDLS

Minutes of chaos, confusion and massive crowd led to an extremely unprecedented incident yesterday at the New Delhi Railway Station. A tragic stampede at the NDLS rocked the entire country as it claimed 18 lives and left at least 15 people injured. As per the railways, the incident took place around 9:15 pm on the staircase of Platforms 14 and 15, where a large crowd had gathered to board trains heading to Prayagraj.

With huge influx of people gathered at the Delhi station to board trains to Prayagraj, a special train was announced for Prayagraj from the platform.

New Delhi Railway Station stampede explained by Railways

An unfortunate stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on the night of 15th February, 2025 resulting in the deaths of 18 people and injuries to 15 people. At New Delhi station, Prayagraj Express was about to be placed at PF No.14. There was surge in crowd to board the trains heading for Prayagraj for the ongoing Mahakumbh. Seeing the surge in crowd for Prayagraj, a special train was announced for Prayagraj from PF No 12. The incident took place around 9:15 pm on the staircase of Platforms 14 and 15, where a large crowd had gathered to board trains heading to Prayagraj. Neither Platform change was made by Northern Railway at New Delhi Station, nor any special train cancelled. It has been reported that the stampede like situation is believed to have been triggered by a sudden movement of passengers from Platform No 14 to board Special train at Platform No.12. 18 people lost their lives in the stampede. 3 people sustained griviius injuries and 12 passengers suffered with minor injury. Medical treatment were provided to all the injured at Lok nayak Jayprakash Narayan Hospital and Lady Harding's College.

Indian railways announces compensation and enquiry

Union Minister of Railways has announced Rs 10 Lakh compensation for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 Lakhs to those seriously injured and Rs 1 Lakh to simply injured. Compensation money has been distributed to the families of the victims railways said. Further, the officials statement also shared update of the enquiry and stated a high level enquiry has been announced to probe this tragic incident comprising of Higher Administrative Grade officers comprising of Pankaj Gangwar, Principal Chief Security Commissioner and Nar Singh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Northern Railway. The enquiry has begun today.

Yesterday, Five Special Trains were run for Prayagraj from Delhi area to clear extra rush. Special trains are being run to clear extra rush as per demand for Prayagraj, the Railways said.

(Inputs from Anamika Gaur)