Members of ABVP, NSUI clash at Delhi University Students Union office amid marksheet row

Members of student unions - Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) have clashed at DUSU office on Saturday night, said Delhi police officials on Sunday.

According to police, There was a ruckus between ABVP and NSUI memgbers and vandalism took place at Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) office.

"No one was hurt. No police complaint has been received from either side so far. However, the police are recording the statement of the guard present on the spot and legal action will be taken on the basis of the statement. The police will also contact both the parties and ask for their complaint," they added.

The fight took place between DUSU president Tushar Dedha (ABVP leader) and vice president Ravi (NSUI) leader. It is yet to be ascertained what triggered the clash in the DUSU office but a 'fraud marksheet' issue hit the university a few days ago.

Marksheet row linked to DUSU president

Recently on July 10, the NSUI alleged that Dedha used "fraudulent" Class 12 marksheet to get admitted in Delhi University and demanded a fast-track inquiry by the administration into the matter.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi at the headquarters of the Congress' student wing NSUI, DUSU national secretary Akshay Lakhra raised questions on the legality of ABVP affiliate Dedha's Class 12 marksheet obtained as a regular student simultaneously from two different boards -- Uttar Pradesh Board and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) -- in 2016.

