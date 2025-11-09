AAP announces candidates for Delhi MCD bypolls | See full list here MCD by-elections 2025: One of the 12 wards fell vacant after last year's Lok Sabha elections, while 11 wards fell vacant after this year's Assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday (November 9) announced its list of candidates for the bypolls to the 12 wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation, a day ahead of the conclusion of nomination submission. The list was approved by Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The polls are likely to see a keen contest between the AAP and the BJP. While it serves as an opportunity for AAP to regain lost ground in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the BJP will look to further strengthen its tally in the 250-member civic body.

Check full list here

The party has fielded Ram Swaroop Kanojia from Ward No. 164 (South Puri), Anuj Sharma from Ward No. 163 (Sangam Vihar A), Ishna Gupta from Ward No. 173 (Greater Kailash), and Geeta Rawat from Ward No. 198 (Vinod Nagar).

MCD bypolls schedule

The Delhi State Election Commission announced that bypolls for 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be conducted on December 3, the official press note stated.

According to the Commission, nominations will open on November 3, and polling will take place from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm without any break on November 30.

The last date for filing nominations is November 10, followed by the scrutiny of nomination papers on November 12. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations until November 15.

Bypolls to be held on these seats

The bypolls will be conducted in the following wards: Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash, and Vinod Nagar.

The Shalimar Bagh-B ward was earlier represented by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while the Dwarka-B ward fell vacant after BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected to the Lok Sabha from West Delhi.

Remaining wards were vacated after the sitting councilors from BJP and AAP on them contested Delhi Assembly polls held in February, and became MLAs.

