Bypolls for 12 MCD wards on November 30, results on December 3

The Delhi State Election Commission on Tuesday announced that bypolls for 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be conducted on December 3, the official press note stated.

According to the Commission, nominations will open on November 3, and polling will take place from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm without any break on November 30.

The last date for filing nominations is November 10, followed by the scrutiny of nomination papers on November 12. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations until November 15.

Bypolls to be held on these seats

The bypolls will be conducted in the following wards: Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash, and Vinod Nagar.

The Shalimar Bagh-B ward was earlier represented by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while the Dwarka-B ward fell vacant after BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected to the Lok Sabha from West Delhi.

Remaining wards were vacated after the sitting councilors from BJP and AAP on them contested Delhi Assembly polls held in February, and became MLAs.

