Massive fire breaks out in northeast Delhi, several vehicles charred in blaze | VIDEO

A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the site to bring the flames under control and dousing operations were completed by 6:20 am.

Cooling of the area is underway.
Cooling of the area is underway.
Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

A massive fire broke out in a police ‘malkhana’ in northeast Delhi’s Wazirabad area early on Sunday, gutting several vehicles, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said. The blaze erupted in the wee hours of the day at 4:30 am in the yard, following which the fire department took swift action. 

A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the site to bring the flames under control and dousing operations were completed by 6:20 am. However, officials said that cooling operations are still underway. 

Visuals from the spot showed many cars and other vehicles charred and completely burnt.

